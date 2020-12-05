Hartford Courant, oldest US newspaper, to close its offices

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Hartford Courant plans to close by the end of the year the newsroom and offices it has been operating from in Connecticut’s capital since the mid-1940s. The editor of the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States told staffers Friday that the decision stems from real estate needs. The newspaper will continue to be published. But parent company Tribune Publishing Co. says it will consider whether it’s necessary to open a new office for the Courant. The building has been largely empty since many staffers are working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic. The Courant began as a newsweekly in 1764.