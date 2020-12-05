‘Mass trespass’ closes UK heritage site of Stonehenge

LONDON (AP) — The prehistoric monument of Stonehenge in southern England has been closed to visitors after protesters staged a “mass trespass” against the British government’s plans for a new tunnel near the World Heritage Site. The protesters who gathered at Stonehenge on Saturday described themselves as an alliance of local residents, ecologists, activists, archaeologists and pagans. A national charity that manages Stonehenge and hundreds of historic sites then decided to close Stonehenge to visitors “due to unforeseen circumstances” and said it was against the law for anyone to enter the monument area without its consent. The protesters are opposed the government’s broader 27 billion-pound road-building program, which they say goes against its objectives to reduce greenhouse gases.