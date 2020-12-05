Missouri erases late deficit to beat Arkansas in wild finish

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — After surrendering its lead in the most excruciating way possible, Missouri drove the field in the final 43 seconds and beat Arkansas 50-48 when Harrison Mevis made a 32-yard field goal as time expired. The Tigers erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to take the lead, only to give it up in the final minute. Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson threw a touchdown pass to Mike Woods to cut Missouri’s lead to 47-46 and coach Sam Pittman elected to go for a 2-point conversion. Jefferson’s pass bounced off the chest of linebacker Jamal Brooks and landed in Woods’ arms.