More Netanyahu protests as Israel edges toward snap election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Several thousand protesters have gathered outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding his resignation as the country moves toward an early election. The protesters have been gathering each week in central Jerusalem for the past six months, saying Netanyahu should step down because of his corruption trial and what they say is mismanagement of the country’s coronavirus crisis. The protests began last spring when Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, agreed to form what they called an emergency government focused on managing the health and economic crises stemming from the pandemic. Their partnership has been paralyzed by infighting, and a pair of lockdowns has hit the economy hard, sending unemployment skyrocketing to double-digit figures.