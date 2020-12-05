Quincy parks officials encourage people to check out Gardner Park nature trails

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has limited activities for a lot of families but it has also caused local residents to dig deeper into what the city of Quincy has to offer.

The Quincy Park District maintains 34 parks but officials said some residents may not realize there are nature trails that run throughout Gardner Park.

Quincy Park Board President John Frankenhoff said exploring the trails would be the perfect family activity.

"As the name implies they're off-road," he said. "They are family-friendly they are safe and they allow people to experience the bluffs along the river."

Frankenhoff said the off-road trails are being developed by volunteers to be used by everyone.

"They're multi-purpose so they can be used by mountain bikers, runners, cross country type runners, walkers, kids can enjoy them so, that's really exciting that they're used in so many different ways," he said.

Alex Adams is the founder of the Quincy Mountain Bike Group.

He said about a year ago the Quincy Mountain Bike Group and the Trailblazers started to clean up the trails.

He said now they are continuing to add obstacles for recreational use.

"We have some elevation, we have some obstacles like teeter-totters, wooden burns, a couple of drops, jumps and we are slowly working on more stuff," he said.

Adams said the best part of volunteering is seeing the end result.

"Just seeing everyone light up when they're riding," he said. "A lot of people really enjoy this and that's the cool part."

Adams said their next project is adding structures to Parker Heights to connect it to Gardner Park.

If you want to volunteer to assist or know more about the Quincy Mountain Bike Club click here.