Saint Louis tops Arkansas-Pine Bluff 107-54

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Javonte Perkins, Hasahn French and Jordan Goodwin scored 15 points apiece as Saint Louis easily defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 107-54. French also had six assists, while Goodwin posted seven rebounds. Gibson Jimerson had 12 points for Saint Louis (3-0). Shaun Doss had 23 points for the Golden Lions (0-5). Nicholas Jones added 12 points. Markedric Bell, who was second on the Golden Lions in scoring coming into the matchup with nine points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).