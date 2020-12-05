Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Rapids, Washington vs. Marion, ppd.
Crestwood, Cresco vs. Cedar Falls, ccd.
Davenport, West vs. Burlington, ppd.
Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Bettendorf, ccd.
Muscatine vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge vs. Webster City, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Rapids, Washington vs. Marion, ppd.
Muscatine vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ccd.
Pleasant Valley vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.
West Lyon, Inwood vs. Storm Lake, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/