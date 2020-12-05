Soto added to US roster after Netherlands suspension

Forward Sebastian Soto has been added to the U.S. roster for Wednesday’s exhibition against El Salvador in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The 20-year-old forward from San Diego is on loan from Norwich in England’s second tier to Telstar in the Netherlands’ second tier. He has six goals in nine matches this season in the Dutch Eerste Divisie and scored twice in his U.S. debut, in a 6-2 exhibition win over Panama on Nov. 16. While the match against El Salvador is not on a FIFA international fixture date, Soto became available when he received a red card in a league match.