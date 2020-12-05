Suspect shot by Missouri police officer hospitalized

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — A suspect has been hospitalized with possibly life-threatening injuries after being shot by a St. Louis County police officer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the shooting occurred Saturday in the St. Louis suburb of Jennings. St. Louis County police spokesman Sgt. Ben Granda told the newspaper that no police were injured. He didn’t immediately provide details on the identity of the person who was shot, their condition or what led up to the shooting.