UK police release men on bail in Liverpool bribery probe

LONDON (AP) — British police say five men, one of whom is believed to be the mayor of the northwest English city of Liverpool, have been released on bail after being arrested over allegations of bribery and witness intimidation linked to building contracts. Joe Anderson, 62, was reportedly detained on Friday and taken to a police station for questioning. The force did not name the men, in keeping with British policy that suspects are not identified until they are charged. Merseyside Police said in a statement Saturday that the five people arrested “have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.”