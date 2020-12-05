Voting opens in Venezuela assembly election amid boycott

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Polling places in Venezuela are open for an election to seat new members of the National Assembly in a vote championed by President Nicolás Maduro but rejected as a fraud by his political adversaries. Maduro in Sunday’s vote seeks to pack the assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela, capturing the last government institution out of his reach. Critics say doing so will smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela. An opposition coalition led by U.S.-backed politician Juan Guaidó is boycotting the vote. He says Maduro stripped the leadership of the most influential opposition parties, among other violations.