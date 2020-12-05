Washington AG vows lawsuit over fast National Archives sale

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has vowed to fight the rapid sale of the National Archives facility in Seattle. He says it’s “outrageous” that there wasn’t more public notice given about an Oct. 1 meeting where federal officials fast-tracked the process. The 10-acre site contains the history of 272 federally recognized tribes, including drafts of many tribal treaties and only a tiny fraction of the material has been digitized. Under an accelerated timeline, a real estate broker will be hired this month and the property sale will happen by spring. The archives will be moved to facilities in California and Missouri.