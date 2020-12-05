WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (December 4) Mark Twain Tigers Head Coach Jared Ackright Ready To Open The 2020-21 Basketball Season On Senior Night And The Palmyra Panthers Add A “New Big Man” To Their Hoops Roster This Season

The Tigers of Mark Twain are ready to open the 2020-21 high school basketball season tonight in Center, Missouri. After a few cancelations due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, MTHS will hit the hardwood this evening against Community R-VI. The team will also celebrate Senior Night as well as they face the Trojans. WGEM's Richard Denson will check in with Tigers head coach Jared Ackright for a preview and a scouting report on tonight's contest.

Palmyra head coach Ryan Wood will have a chance to evaluate his team in live action tonight as they travel to canton to tip-off against the Tigers of Canton High in their season opener. The Panthers also have an new addition on the roster this year that may offer some additional help on defense, as well as in the rebounding department, within the Clarence Cannon Conference ranks. We'll have an update on the "Orange and Black" and senior 6-foot-6 center Stice Bennett.