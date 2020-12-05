WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 4) Mark Twain Tigers Open The 2020-21 Basketball Season With A Win At Home And Holy Trinity Catholic Rolls Past Cardinal In The Hawkeye State

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 4) Mark Twain Tigers Open The 2020-21 Basketball Season With A Win At Home And Holy Trinity Catholic Rolls Past Cardinal In The Hawkeye StateNew
High School Basketball (Friday)
MSHSAA Hoops
Community-R-VI 37
Mark Twain 48
Palmyra 59
Canton 39
PHS: Abe Haerr (17 Points / 3 Rebounds )
Zane Myers (12 Points)
Laydin Lochman (11 Points)
PHS Will Face Mark Twain On Monday At Monroe City Tourney
Girls Basketball (Missouri)
South Shelby Lady Birds 63
Salisbury 74
SS: Emma Dovin (18 Points)
Kaylee Gaines (17 Points)
Miranda Patterson (15 Points)
SSHS Next Game: (Tuesday) At Van Far
Community R-VI 54
Mark Twain 44
MTHS: Elizabeth Trower (11 Pts/5 Rebs)
Anna Echternacht (10 Pts/8 Rebs)
Emma Ross (10 Points)
Winfield Warriors Tip-Off Classic
3rd Place Game
Hannibal Lady Pirates 31
Timberland 45
Iowa Prep Basketball
West Burlington 57
Central Lee 36
Cardinal 59
Holy Trinity Catholic 68
Fort Madison 24
Mount Pleasant 49
Iowa Girls Basketball
Cardinal 37
Holy Trinity Catholic 33
HTC: Mary Kate Bendlage (8 Points )
West Burlington 59
Central Lee 46
WB: Natalie Vanden (17 Points )