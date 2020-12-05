Skip to Content

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (December 4) Mark Twain Tigers Open The 2020-21 Basketball Season With A Win At Home And Holy Trinity Catholic Rolls Past Cardinal In The Hawkeye State

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
2:45 am High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

High School Basketball (Friday)

MSHSAA Hoops

Community-R-VI 37

Mark Twain 48

Palmyra 59

Canton 39

PHS: Abe Haerr (17 Points / 3 Rebounds )

Zane Myers (12 Points)

Laydin Lochman (11 Points)

PHS Will Face Mark Twain On Monday At Monroe City Tourney

Girls Basketball (Missouri)

South Shelby Lady Birds 63

Salisbury 74

SS: Emma Dovin (18 Points)

Kaylee Gaines (17 Points)

Miranda Patterson (15 Points)

SSHS Next Game: (Tuesday) At Van Far

Community R-VI 54

Mark Twain 44

MTHS: Elizabeth Trower (11 Pts/5 Rebs)

Anna Echternacht (10 Pts/8 Rebs)

Emma Ross (10 Points)

Winfield Warriors Tip-Off Classic

3rd Place Game

Hannibal Lady Pirates 31

Timberland 45

Iowa Prep Basketball

West Burlington 57

Central Lee 36

Cardinal 59

Holy Trinity Catholic 68

Fort Madison 24

Mount Pleasant 49

Iowa Girls Basketball

Cardinal 37

Holy Trinity Catholic 33

HTC: Mary Kate Bendlage (8 Points )

West Burlington 59

Central Lee 46

WB: Natalie Vanden (17 Points )

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

More Stories

Skip to content