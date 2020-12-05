WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (December 5) Monroe City Hosts Basketball Double Header, Tri-River and Tip-Off Tournaments Wrap Up, While Both QU Basketball Teams Look For First Win
High School Basketball
Boy's
Keokuk 44
Monroe City 60
Davis County 45
Central Lee 44
Tri-Rivers Tournament
Championship Game
Clark County 37
Knox County 49
Junior, Jacob Becker (Knox. Co) wins tournament MVP
Winfield Tip-Off Tournament
3rd Place Game
Timberland 60
Hannibal 51
Girl's
Tri-Rivers Tournament
3rd Place Game
Putnam County 29
Scotland County 67
Winfield Tip-Off Tournament
3rd Place Game
Timberland 45
Hannibal 31
NCAA Basketball
Men's
Lindenwood 88
Quincy 74
Girl's
Lindenwood 67
Quincy 41