WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (December 5) Monroe City Hosts Basketball Double Header, Tri-River and Tip-Off Tournaments Wrap Up, While Both QU Basketball Teams Look For First Win

10:58 pm High School SportsSportTop Sports Stories

High School Basketball

Boy's

Keokuk 44

Monroe City 60

Davis County 45

Central Lee 44

Tri-Rivers Tournament

Championship Game

Clark County 37

Knox County 49

Junior, Jacob Becker (Knox. Co) wins tournament MVP

Winfield Tip-Off Tournament

3rd Place Game

Timberland 60

Hannibal 51

Girl's

Tri-Rivers Tournament

3rd Place Game

Putnam County 29

Scotland County 67

Winfield Tip-Off Tournament

3rd Place Game

Timberland 45

Hannibal 31

NCAA Basketball

Men's

Lindenwood 88

Quincy 74

Girl's

Lindenwood 67

Quincy 41

