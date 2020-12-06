AP Interview: Qatar plans ‘normal’ World Cup after vaccines

Qatar is now planning for a “complete normal” World Cup in 2022 after rapid progress in producing vaccines for the coronavirus. That’s what the tournament CEO has told The Associated Press ahead of the European qualifying draw on Monday. Early in the pandemic that forced the cancelation of the European Championship and Olympics this year, Qatar was concerned about the long-term impact of COVID-19 on the first World Cup to be staged in the Middle East. But World Cup CEO Nasser Al-Khater says Qatar now sees normalcy returning and hopes for a “normal and successful World Cup.”