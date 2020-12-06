Bears on 6-game skid after blowing late lead against Lions

CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky made a critical mistake. Chicago’s defense struggled once again. A blocked extra point was costly. The Bears did what bad teams do in their sixth consecutive loss. Trubisky fumbled with 1:48 remaining, leading to Adrian Peterson’s go-ahead touchdown run, and Chicago blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of a 34-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Bears had won five in a row against the Lions, including a dramatic 27-23 victory at Detroit in Week 1. Now, Chicago faces the prospect of a housecleaning at the end of the season, with coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace at risk of losing their jobs.