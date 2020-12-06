Chiefs have Edwards-Helaire, Broncos get Lindsay for matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is active for Sunday night’s game against the AFC West-rival Denver Broncos after missing some practice time with an illness unrelated to COVID-19 that also briefly sidelined cornerback Bashaud Breeland. Broncos running back Philip Lindsay (knee), wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (ankle) and outside linebacker Malik Reed (shin) also are active after they were listed as questionable on the final injury report. All had been expected to play.