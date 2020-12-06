Dry Start to the Week

An upper level low pressure system moved through the Tri-States Sunday morning which brought scattered flurries to parts of the area. These snow showers even led to a small dusting just North of Macomb. More flurries are possible Sunday night but most of the area should stay dry. Monday will start out with some extra clouds but there should be more breaks in the clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40's. A ridge of high pressure moves across the country midweek which will lead to higher temperatures and continued calm weather.

Tuesday will start out cloudy in the North, but partly cloudy across the rest of the area. Temps will start a warming trend Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40's. Wednesday there may be a few clouds to start but most of the day looks sunny. Temperatures will be well above average, into the mid 50's. Temps stay in the 50's Thursday but clouds will begin to move in ahead of the next system.

There is still uncertainty about where exactly the storm system develops at the end of the week. Some models develop a low across Minnesota. Other models develop an area of low pressure across Kansas and Missouri. Either way, this system proves to be our next rain chance Friday and Saturday before temps return back to seasonal levels next weekend.