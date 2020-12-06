Legacy Theater pushes through pandemic hardships

CARTHAGE, Il. (WGEM) -- The pandemic is still bringing hardship to many local art organizations and programs but the Legacy Theater says despite 2020 difficulties they have hope for the new year.

Officials said their doors been closed since February.

"Two shows in February and then after that everything else was cancelled," Legacy Theater Foundation Board member Amy Graham said.

Graham said the pandemic turned their world upside down.

"We are at a position where only 50 people would be allowed in the theater at one time and that would not be feasible for us," she said.

After a year of cancelled shows, Graham said although they're thousands of dollars behind they haven't lost hope.

"Even since the closing in March, that hasn't stopped us, in fact, it's almost increased the amount of work for our volunteers," she said.

Graham said they're $8,000 shy of their $40,000 goal for the theater.

"It's all about supporting the fine arts and providing a local outlet for live entertainment," Graham said.

She said donations, loans, and grants made up most of their employees income this year, but said it'll take ticket sales and community support to keep their doors open for years to come.

"We're hoping that folks will still keep us in mind when they think of the end of the year giving," Graham said.

To take part in the future of the Theater, visit their site.