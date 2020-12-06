Lipscomb plays Southeast Mo.

Lipscomb (1-3) vs. Southeast Missouri (1-1)

Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb and Southeast Missouri look to bounce back from losses. Lipscomb fell 86-50 at Arkansas on Saturday. Southeast Missouri lost 87-79 in overtime loss at home to Southern Illinois on Wednesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Southeast Missouri’s Chris Harris, Nana Akenten and Nolan Taylor have collectively accounted for 55 percent of all Redhawks scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ahsan Asadullah has directly created 47 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has 14 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southeast Missouri’s Akenten has attempted 13 3-pointers and has connected on 38.5 percent of them.

STREAK STATS: Lipscomb has scored 57 points per game and allowed 73.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri gets to the line more often than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 28 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com