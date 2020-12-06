Missouri officer dies after being struck by a patrol car

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis police officer died Saturday after he was struck by a patrol car from another police department during a traffic stop. Moline Acres police Chief Col. Gregory Moore told KTVI television that one of his officers died Saturday after he was struck by a Bellefontaine Neighbors patrol car that had arrived to help in the traffic stop early Saturday morning. The Pagedale police department said in a Facebook post that the officer who died was Sgt. Herschel Turner, who had previously worked for the Pagedale department. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report identified the 54-year-old Turner as the victim.