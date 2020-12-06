Police investigating deadly crash in Hannibal on Highway 36

HANNIBAL - Hannibal Police, Marion County EMS and Hannibal Fire responded to a deadly crash on Sunday at approximately 12:49 P.M..

They responded to a two vehicle wreck involving a car and a semi on Highway 36 east of Shinn Lane near Fiddlestiks.

There is one confirmed fatality in the incident and Missouri State Highway Patrol is currently conducting an investigation.

The Marion and Ralls County Sheriff Department as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Traffic will be closed in the area while they conduct the investigation.