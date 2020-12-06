QMG Play Of The Week Winner – QU Lady Hawk Sarah Nelson

The Quincy Medical Group, Play Of The Week belongs to Quincy University Women's Basketball Sophomore, Sarah Nelson.

The Sophomore Forward and former Quincy High grad, got the two point attempt to go, despite being fouled on the play by the University of Illinois, Springfield defender.

In her first game of the 2020-2021 season, Nelson finished with 21 points and 5 rebounds.

Even with Nelson's efforts, the Lady Hawks fell in their season debut 76-75, after Springfield took the one point lead with less than a second left on the game clock.