WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (December 6) Both Western Illinois Basketball Teams Hit The Hardwood, The Men Made Their Home Debut, While The Women Were On The Road

NCAA Men's BASKETBALL

Central Michigan 79

Western Illinois 73

Western Illinois was led by Junior Tamell Pearson with 22 points.

After the game, first year head coach Rob Jeter III talked about his team, as they head into a 3 game week (Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday).

"We are capable of doing things, it's a matter of 'are we committed to actually doing them?' right? I think you can see some of the pieces that we have. Now, we have to be willing to put it all together and put it on the line for each other. Once we do that, were going to have a nice team, a solid team," Jeter said.

The Leatherneck coach would add, "We can't play as individuals, I think there's too many stretches where we're playing like individuals."

Jeter did say he was excited about the group he has.

Western Illinois (0-2) will play on the road against Miami, Ohio, Wednesday

Western Illinois game Saturday (Dec. 12) will be their last game scheduled until January 2.

Jeter did say his team and administration are trying to schedule games in between the hiatus.

Exhibtion

Quincy 61

Southern Illinois University Carbondale 102

QU was led by Freshman Jaylen Boyd with 13 point.

The Hawks pick back up Saturday when they pay a visit to Maryville University.

NCAA Women's Basketball

Western Illinois 74

Eastern Illinois 88

Junior, Elizabeth Lutz led Western Illinois with 16 points.

WIU picks back up Monday (Dec. 7) against Indiana State.