Emergency Shelter focused on leaving no one behind

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -- The 36th annual WGEM/Salvation Army Bucket Blitz begins Monday, December 7.

The money raised will go toward the Salvation Army’s Christmas Campaign and service programs including the Salvation Army Emergency Shelter located at 501 Broadway in Quincy.

The emergency shelter usually houses up to 14 people, but with COVID-19 cases on the rise in Adams County, they have had to lower that number to ensure social distancing.

The emergency shelter is using grant programs through the state of Illinois to house other clients in hotels during the colder months, but donations help to fill any gaps.

“Being homeless or afraid you may be homeless or experience a homeless circumstance, those are frightening and traumatic for people," Heidi Welty, Quincy Salvation Army regional social services director said. "That’s our purpose. We’re really trying to do the best we can with the dollars we’re given.”

People who have used the shelter have said without it, they would be lost.

"The people, the people with the organization are very thoughtful," Cornell Williams said. "They’re very concerning. They place people where they need to be placed at. It’s god sent. You normally don’t have organizations that really care.”

You can donate to the WGEM/Salvation Army Bucket Blitz from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Quincy Mall, 33rd and Broadway entrance.

There are new ways to donate this year because of the pandemic. For a full list of ways to donate, click here.