EPA overrides scientists’ calls for tougher pollutant limit

The Trump administration is refusing to toughen standards for a deadly kind of air pollutant. The Environmental Protection Agency made official on Monday that it was leaving unchanged limits for the tiny bits of soot we breathe from tailpipes, smokestacks and other sources. EPA scientists had early found that tougher limits would save tens of thousands of lives annually from heart disease, lung cancer and other causes. But EPA administrator Andrew Wheeler says U.S. levels for the deadly pollution are lower than the global average. Environmental groups promise legal challenges.