Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes of Maryland has died, at 87

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Former Sen. Paul Sarbanes has died. The Democrat who represented Maryland for 30 years in the Senate was 87. His son, Rep. John Sarbanes, said his father died peacefully on Sunday in Baltimore. The statement did not reveal the cause. Sarbanes entered politics in 1966 with a successful run for Maryland’s House of Delegates before reaching Congress four year later. He drafted the first article of impeachment against Republican President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal and then unseated Republican Sen. J. Glenn Beall. As a senator, he helped draft landmark anti-fraud legislation, known as the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.