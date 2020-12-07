Fort Madison police urge community to be on lookout for car looters

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- Fort Madison police issued a warning for residents to be on their guard against thieves looking for an easy score from an unlocked car.

"Cars are uniquely susceptible. They're often unlocked and they're parked, unoccupied for extended periods of time," police chief Mark Rohloff said.

He said larceny complaints are up 36 percent from this time last year.

"It's very easy for a person to snatch a door handle and they can take whatever is in the glove box, ashtrays, whatever packages," Rohloff said.

Some Fort Madison residents said they're not surprised by the sudden surge.

"The kids are getting older, there's more kids in town, there's nothing for them to do and most parents don't have money with all this COVID stuff so they're just sitting around bored, resident Tyler Hedger said.

He said he takes precautions, like locking his car and arming the alarm.

"It'll make an ungodly sound that'll wake up the whole neighborhood," Hedger said.

Rohloff said if something of your's does get taken, make sure to report it to police as it could keep someone else from becoming a victim.

"We need to know, simply because it helps us focus our patrols to know what's going on in the community and take some preventative steps," he said.

He said there are easy ways to keep from becoming a victim.

First, always lock your car. Roholoff said thieves look for easy marks and locked doors are usually something they don't want to hassle with.

Second, remove or hide any valuables in your car. If you have to keep it in your car make sure to put it in the trunk.

Third if you're going to be away from your car for a long period of time … park in a well-lit area or a locked garage.