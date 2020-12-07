Ghana votes for president to keep reputation for stability

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Voters lined up early in Ghana to cast their ballots in presidential and legislative elections likely to test the West African nation’s credentials as one of the most politically stable countries on the continent. There are 12 presidential candidates, including three women, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, 76, of the New Patriotic Party and former president John Dramani Mahama, 62, of the National Democratic Congress forecast as the frontrunners. The two have faced off twice before. More than 17 million voters are registered at more than 38,000 polling stations around the country, with polling stations divided up so that lines are shorter amid the coronavirus pandemic.