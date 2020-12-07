Health officials call for honesty in contact tracing, COVID-19 precautions

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Rural health departments are begging for cooperation and honesty when it comes to contact tracing.

Knox County Health Department officials said they keep getting incomplete information and even calls about people who are violating quarantines.

But at Officials at Knox County Schools said someone did the right thing Monday and they hope more follow.

The girls were on the court at Knox County R-1 Schools Monday night, but the boys are nowhere to be seen.

"I got a call this morning from one of my players, a junior varsity kid, called in and I guess they started experiencing some symptoms over the weekend," said Knox County Schools Athletic Director Keith Gudehus.

He said right away he knew the boy's varsity-junior varsity double header tonight wasn't happening, so he called the boys and told them to quarantine.

"Ultimately, he knew it was something more serious and, and did the absolute right thing by going and getting tested, and then notified us immediately when he found out that he, he had been sick," praised Gudehus.

Knox County Health Department officials said moving forward, they're hoping the attitude about what happened here becomes more common in the community.

"When we ask the questions, and the contact tracing answers are, you know, not full, not comprehensive," explained Knox County Health Department Administrator Lori Moots-Clair.

She said there are a lot of reasons people might not be completely honest.

"Hey people like to do what they want to do," said Moots-Clair, going on to describe theoreticals, "'my friend is going to be mad if I tell on them', or 'my child needs to go to school' or 'we've got an important ball game coming up', there there are a multitude of things,"

But she said being honest it what keeps your loved ones safe, so they can live life.

"So we're just really encouraging people to to really participate in the contact tracing and, you know, try and be as forthcoming as possible," said Moots-Clair.

"That's exactly what we need to happen to try to slow this thing down a little bit," said Gudehus.

Knox County Health Department officials said they're concerned COVID-19 might be more widespread than the numbers imply due to resistance to testing Which is why they're asking you to be as careful as possible.