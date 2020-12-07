In Georgia, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s is blasting her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock as a radical while she also continues to deny that President Donald Trump lost his re-election attempt. In an earlier debate session Sunday, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff hammered Republican Sen. David Perdue for “cartoonish abuse of power.” Ossoff was debating an empty podium in Atlanta since Perdue refused to attend. The high-stakes runoffs for two Georgia Senate seats have prompted a huge wave of money and organizing efforts. The state’s voters opted narrowly for Democrat Joe Biden over Trump in November.