LaSalle Veterans’ Home top administrator fired following 32 deaths from COVID-19 outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Pritzker administration has terminated the top administrator from the LaSalle Veterans' Home after 32 veterans have died from COVID-19. Now, the Acting Assistant Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs is stepping in.

Anthony Vaughn will assume leadership of the LaSalle facility until the administration finds a permanent administrator and the DHS Inspector General investigates the outbreak. He replaces former Home Administrator Angela Mehlbrech. IDVA also put the home's Director of Nursing on administrative leave pending results of the ongoing investigation.

"IDVA mourns the tragedy of the veteran heroes lost to COVID-19 at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home. We will ensure that CDC and IDPH protocols are followed and full accountability occurs for any lapses in protocols," Vaughn stated.

Vaughn joined the department in 2005 following 24 years as a Marine where he served as Administrative and Personnel Chief, among other roles. He currently leads IDVA's team of Veteran Service Officers providing support to veterans across the state.

Gov. JB Pritzker says the loss of life at the LaSalle home is "heartbreaking," and he'll do everything in his power to limit community spread.

"Yes, this virus preys on the elderly," Pritzker said Monday. "And it looks for a carrier to bring it inside a home, even when significant efforts are made to follow mitigations. But, it should never have been this bad."

Transparency and accountability

IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia says she remains committed to ensuring complete transparency and accountability at all of the state's veterans' homes. She says the department will fully cooperate with the independent investigation as it moves forward.

As of Monday, 39 of 96 veterans in the home have tested positive. Pritzker noted 21 staff at the facility also contracted the coronavirus. A quarter of the home's residents have died due to the outbreak. Last month, state officials told the Senate Veterans' Affairs committee that infected staff worked with veterans and the facility lacked proper sanitizer to kill off COVID-19. The first resident tested positive on November 1. However, the Illinois Department of Public Health didn't visit the facility until November 12.

Rep. Stephanie Kifowit (D-Aurora) hoped members could submit their questions to the Senate VA Committee. Since that request was denied, the House Veterans' Affairs Committee plans to meet on December 15 to start their own hearings on the outbreak. Since the House can't hold virtual hearings, members will meet in-person at the Michael A. Bilandic Building in Chicago.

The House Judiciary-Civil Committee also initiated its own investigation of the outbreak last week. No hearings have been scheduled at this time.

Rezin demands answers

Meanwhile, Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) raised concerns Monday. Rezin believes Mehlbrech's removal is a step toward accountability. However, she felt the announcement created new questions and wants to know why IDVA terminated Mehlbrech.

"What does the Governor’s office know about their conduct that we don’t," Rezin asked. "The Governor needs to be transparent about what information led to this decision."

Rezin also emphasized the state hasn't answered why it took 12 days for IDPH officials to visit the facility.

"That’s 12 days when ineffective hand sanitizer and PPE were in use, and ineffective infection control protocols weren’t corrected. We need answers to these critical questions," Rezin stated.

Rezin represents the LaSalle Home. Yet, the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee rejected her participation in last month's hearing.