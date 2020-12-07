Lee County health officials urge caution in Christmas celebrations

FORT MADISON (WGEM) -- Lee County health officials said people need to continue to stop the spread of the virus as they plan their Christmas celebrations.

The health department says the county's positivity rate dipped below 20 percent last week but quickly went up again, sitting at 21.8 percent on Monday.

"Running over 20 percent is not a good thing," administrator Michelle Ross said. "That's substantial community spread so we really need to work together."

She said the spike is due to a post-Thanksgiving holiday surge and a number of recent outbreaks in the community

Ross said whether it'll keep going up depends on the community's actions.

"Just continue with the mitigation strategies," she said. "I know this has been a long road but we really still have work to do to turn this around."