Man arrested after firing gun at Hannibal woman

HANNIBAL (WGEM) -- Hannibal Police reported Monday that a Mexico, Missouri, man was arrested on Saturday after firing a handgun at a Hannibal woman.

Police state that 17-year-old Kayveon Dorsey got into an argument with a Hannibal woman in the 500 block of Mark Twain Avenue.

According to police, Dorsey fired a handgun at the woman but missed. The bullet struck the rear bumper of vehicle passing by.

Police reported that they recovered a handgun during a search of Dorsey’s hotel room.

Police state on Sunday a warrant was issued for Doresy by the Marion County Circuit Court charging him with Domestic Assault 1st Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Armed Criminal Action.

His bond was set at $100,000.00 cash only.

Dorsey also had outstanding warrants out of Audrain County for Dangerous Drugs, Forgery, Resisting an Officer, and Domestic Assault.