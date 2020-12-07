Marion County tracking possible COVID reinfections, advises precaution

Marion county health officials are counting some new COVID-19 cases separately as they could be possible re-infections.

Health officials said they're looking at four of those cases right now.

These are people who tested positive, were symptom free for around 90 days, and then tested positive again.



County health officials said some of them even tested negative during that period.

They said this is a reminder that it's still important to follow good practices, even if you've already been sick.

"All need to continue to follow guidelines, even those that are coming out of isolation or quarantine. Whenever we still can, continue to wear the mask social distance, do all the hygiene. Watch our health, stay away from people that are not healthy, older, or at risk," said Marion County Health Department administrator Jean McBride.

Health officials said they had 248 more COVID-19 cases Monday.