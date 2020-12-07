McDonough County health officials prepare to distribute COVID vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine is just weeks away from being distributed in two Illinois counties in the Tri-State area.

That's according to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's plan to distribute the first wave of the vaccine, starting with counties that need it most.

McDonough County is one of the counties that is supposed to get the vaccine first.

Officials at the health department said although it's short notice and there is still a lot of planning to do, they are ready for the COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's very surprising," Emergency Response Coordinator Ben Thompson with the McDonough County Health Department said.

There's a light at the end of the tunnel.

That's according to Thompson, who said the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines could be in McDonough County as soon as next week.

"It's getting very close," Thompson said. "Some long nights coming up to plan and testing things."

Last week, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the first vaccines will go to frontline workers in the 50 counties with the highest death rates per capita.

McDonough County is one of those counties.

"Currently we have several tier groups," Thompson said. "Our first tier group would be 1-A. That's going to be a lot of the healthcare staff, our EMS workers and the residents in these long-term care facilities."

Thompson said they estimate it will take about a month to vaccinate everyone in the first tier.

"And then we would move onto our Phase 1-B, which include police, fire and some other critical infrastructure workers," Thompson said.

Beyond that, he said they're still working with the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC to make up the next tiers, which will likely include educators.

Officials at McDonough District Hospital said they are hesitantly excited, but said this won't make the virus go away.

"We can't let our guard down," Chief Nursing Officer at McDonough District Hospital Wanda Foster said. "We still have to maintain all the precautions and of course the vaccination is two parts. So, there's still steps to it, but this is the first step in a very positive direction for us."

Thompson said it's going to be a fast process, as they will receive an ultra-cold vaccine which is stored at negative 80 degrees Celsius.

"When we receive that, we have five days to vaccinate with that vaccine because it will already start the thawing process," Thompson said.

Thompson said they plan to take the vaccines into the long-term care facilities to vaccinate residents.

For other groups, they plan to hold drive-thru vaccine events.

Pike County, Illinois, is the other Tri-State county that the governor said will receive the vaccine first, due to its death rate per capita.

We reached out to health officials Monday to hear what their plan is, but did not hear back.