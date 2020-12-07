Memorial Hospital celebrates 70 years of service

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -- As Memorial Hospital in Carthage celebrates 70 years, they're continuing their efforts to keep the hospital there for another 70 years.

Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director, Greta Wetzel says they've partnered with Carthage Veterinary Service and Professional Swine Management as they're celebrating this year with their Together We Grow Campaign to raise funds for the hospital.

She says they've put 70 decorated Christmas trees in the Carthage square that are sponsored by local businesses across the Tri-states.

"We thought this is a really good way to not only celebrate Memorial Hospital and their 70th anniversary, but also we are engaging the community in the Christmas season," Wetzel said.

Wetzel says the trees will be up until the end of the year.

She says their goal is to raise $140,000 for this years campaign. Right now they're just shy of $90,000.