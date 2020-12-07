Mostly Cloudy and Cool

We are kicking off our new work week with temperatures in the 30s and cloudy skies. The main forecast challenge for Monday will be centered around what the clouds will do. It appears that these cloud will stick around through the day and even into Monday night. This is due to an inversion that has set up. This means we'll have warmer air sitting on top of the cooler air near the surface and this will act like a lid. This "lid" should prevent the clouds from moving out. This will result in cooler daytime highs. Macomb will be in the upper 30s while the rest of the Tri-States will be neat 40 or just slightly above. If any subsidence (sinking air) and dry air can make its way into the Tri-States, we could see some breaks in the clouds later in the day. However, later in the night another trough is expected to reach the Midwest which will lead to mostly cloudy skies. These clouds though will stop our temperatures from falling too much, so lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

On Tuesday, we'll have some low-level warm air advection so it will end up being a little warmer. I'm expecting highs in the mid 40s. However, we'll still have quite a bit of cloud cover for the first half of the day. Then the clouds will slowly and gradually start to break apart.