New COVID-19 drug treatment offered at Memorial Hospital

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -- A local hospital is using a new treatment for patients who are suffering from COVID-19.

Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Illinois is now administering a new drug to a few of their patients in the hospital.

"Some nasal congestion and what I thought was a cold and then it progressed into severe body aches, fatigue, shortness of breath and then I ended up with pneumonia," Nancy Huls said.

Nancy is a nurse at Memorial Hospital who says she works with COVID-19 patients and believes that's where she contracted the virus.

She says with her history of pneumonia and breathing issues, doctors prescribed her Bamlanivimab once her COVID-19 symptoms worsened.

"The provider felt that I was at risk to end up in the hospital and felt that I was an appropriate candidate for the treatment," Nancy said.

Memorial Hospital Pharmacy Director, Crystal Huls says that treatment is used on patients still at home to prevent them from ending up in the hospital, but their new treatment with Olumiant is for patients who are already in the hospital with COVID-19 complications.

"It is an arthritis medication that came out a couple of years ago that they're finding some use with COVID-19 patients when used with Remdesivir," Crystal said.

She says this is another drug proving to help severe COVID-19 patients.

"There's lot's of new studies out and its good to try to find the right treatment so when can get a handle on it," Crystal added.

How does an arthritis medication work in treating COVID-19, Crystal says it makes sense.

"Arthritis is just really where your body is attacking itself. So it's kind of helping your body fight off like you would a virus as well," Crystal explained.

She says its effectiveness is still being studied, but has shown to work for the patients that are currently taking it.

Crystal says the drug is readily available for patients that qualify for the treatment.

She says you qualify for the drug if you're:

Two-years-old or older

hospitalized with COVID-19

experiencing severe symptoms with complications

or are in need of supplemental oxygen.

Pharmacists say you have to get a prescription from your doctor for this medication.

