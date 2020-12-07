No. 12 Georgia hopeful of LeCounte’s return against Missouri

Georgia is hopeful that star safety Richard LeCounte will be able to play in a make-up game against Missouri, six weeks after he was injured in a motorcycle accident. Coach Kirby Smart says LeCounte is progressing well, though he is expected to be held out of contact drills during Monday’s practice. LeCounte sustained a shoulder injury and bruised ribs in the Oct. 31 accident. It occurred just hours after the No. 12 Bulldogs returned home from a win at Kentucky. Smart also expressed optimism that defensive lineman Jordan Davis and running back Kendall Milton will be able to play Saturday.