No. 21 Missouri St women score opening 24 points, win 100-38

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Sydney Wilson scored a career-high 21 points and No. 21 Missouri State beat Lincoln (Mo.) 100-38 in the Lady Bears’ home opener. Missouri State scored the opening 24 points of the game — with scoring from eight different players. Wilson scored 16 points in the first half and Lincoln totaled 12. Abigayle Jackson and Sydney Manning each added 12 points for Missouri State. Joseline Ramos scored nine points for Lincoln, which counted it as an exhibition.