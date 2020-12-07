Officials: Flint makes progress toward ending water crisis

Officials say Flint is making progress toward resolving the lead contamination crisis that made the Michigan city a symbol of poor drinking water. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says Flint has used federal and state funds to replace more than 9,700 lead service lines, which carry water to homes. Fewer than 500 remain to be checked. Other completed steps include a study of corrosion control treatments and sampling of water from homes that still have lead service lines. Mayor Sheldon Neeley says despite the improvements, there’s still a “crisis in confidence” that will take time to overcome.