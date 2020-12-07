Paris Air Show cancels June 2021 edition, citing virus

PARIS (AP) — Organizers have canceled the Paris Air Show scheduled for June 2021, citing persistent uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic. The Salon du Bourget air show announced the decision Monday, citing “the international health crisis and the large number of visitors that this popular show attracts.” The next Paris Air Show is now scheduled for June 2023. Organizers expressed hope it will “celebrate the resurgence the aerospace industry on an international scale.” Air shows and other major global industry gatherings have been canceled around the world this year because of virus risks and restrictions on air travel.