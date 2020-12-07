Police: Woman fatally shot in Kansas City; person arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City say a woman has died in a shooting at the south end of the city and another person has been arrested. The Kansas City Star reports the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday at a home along Ditman Avenue. Arriving officers found a woman at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say the woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released. Police say one person was taken into custody, and detectives are not looking for additional suspects. The shooting death marked Kansas City’s 175th this year, compared with 143 homicides by the same time in 2019.