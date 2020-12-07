Trump to honor legendary Iowa wrestler Gable at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will present the nation’s highest civilian honor to Dan Gable, a renowned wrestler and coach from Iowa who won a gold medal at the 1972 Summer Olympics. Trump used an October campaign rally to announce the Presidential Medal of Freedom selection, bringing Gable on stage to the delight of the crowd as he sought to win over Iowa voters. The ceremony on Monday at the White House fulfills that commitment. Gable is one of several sports figures to be presented the award during Trump’s time in office. Gable was a champion wrestler at Iowa State University, compiling a 117-1 record and winning two NCAA titles.