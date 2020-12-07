Uber, hard-hit by pandemic, sells its robot-vehicle division

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Uber is selling off its autonomous vehicles development arm to Aurora as the ride-hailing company slims down after its revenues were pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic. The companies said Monday that Aurora will acquire the employees and technology behind Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group in an stock transaction. Uber will also invest $400 million into Aurora. Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will join Aurora’s board of directors. After the transaction, Aurora will be worth $10 billion and Uber will hold 26% stake in the company.