US sanctions 14 China officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is slapping sanctions on 14 Chinese officials over the crackdown on pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong. The sanctions announced on Monday against members on the Chinese parliament’s standing committee come as the administration steps up punitive measures against China, as well as Iran and Venezuela, as it winds down its time in office. The State and Treasury departments said the sanctions were being imposed because of “Beijing’s unrelenting assault against Hong Kong’s democratic processes.” The sanctions freeze any assets the 14 targets may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar them and their families from traveling to the United States.