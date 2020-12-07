Weather Alert

A Dense Fog Advisory is out for parts of the Tri-States. That means visibility will be reduced to a quarter mile or less. But visibility is not the only hazard we may be dealing with. Temps will be down below the freezing mark and that may cause a thin glaze of ice to develop on bridges, overpasses and even your deck. Please be careful. Well, you started the week with gray skies and cool temps. But even the cool temps experienced Monday are close to normal for this time of year. A typical high temperature for this week in December is around 40 degrees. Warmer weather is on the way, slightly warmer Tuesday into the mid to upper 40's. Wednesday and Thursday we may see a couple of locations reach the 60 degree mark. Expect temps to be at least 15 degrees above normal Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wet weather is possible Friday and Friday night with a weak area of low pressure riding in from the southwest and cutting right up the gut of the Tri-States. The timing is a little fuzzy and so are the amounts but most models are indicating rain sometime Friday.