‘A new movement’: Trump’s false claims take hold in states

HOUSTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign to overturn the will of voters and reverse his reelection loss to Democrat Joe Biden is taking hold among state and local Republicans even as it marches toward imminent failure. Dozens of state lawmakers, elected officials and party leaders in recent weeks have endorsed and advanced Trump’s false claims, and in some cases called for undemocratic actions to reverse results. Some activists say they see the so-called “stop the steal” campaign as the animating force behind the next wave of Trump-era conservative politics.